Friday 22 November 2024

DTI grant for MNLpharma's sugar adjuvant technology

26 March 2006

UK drug discovery firm MNLpharma says that, in conjunction with Cambridge BioStability and the University of Cambridge, it has received a major grant award from the Department of Trade and Industry to develop controlled-release nanoparticle vaccines. The DTI is providing a grant of L1.5 million ($2.6 million) over three years. The project partners are providing matching funds, bringing the total investment in the program to L3.1 million.

The overall aim of the project is to produce a room-temperature stable, controlled-release vaccine technology. The initial antigens to be tested will be hepatitis B, anthrax and tetanus. The controlled-release technology is being designed to eliminate the need for vaccine booster doses, the subsequent doses required in many courses of vaccination and a common cause of poor compliance in immunization. Room-temperature stable vaccines would remove the requirement for cold storage, which currently results in the loss of product through cold-chain disruption during shipping - a particular problem when transporting and storing vaccines in the developing world.

MNL's role in the project will be to develop an imino sugar adjuvant for incorporation into the products to enhance the immune response to the controlled release vaccines. These small sugar

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze