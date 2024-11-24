Sunday 24 November 2024

Duhn Therapeutics

A clinical-stage muscle disease company developing therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases.

The company's lead program, DHN198, is a clinical-stage asset for solid cancers associated with or resulting from chronic non-resolved immunosuppressive inflammation. 

Located in Dijon, France, Duhn has collaborated with translational researchers and clinicians from the University of Bourgogne and the Georges François Leclerc Cancer Treatment Center (CGFL). The company plans to conduct its in-house R&D operations in partnership with the Laboratory of Immunology and Cancer Immunotherapy (LIIC).

Duhn Therapeutics inks license deal with OM Pharma
23 October 2024
