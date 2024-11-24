Duhn Therapeutics

The company's lead program, DHN198, is a clinical-stage asset for solid cancers associated with or resulting from chronic non-resolved immunosuppressive inflammation.

Located in Dijon, France, Duhn has collaborated with translational researchers and clinicians from the University of Bourgogne and the Georges François Leclerc Cancer Treatment Center (CGFL). The company plans to conduct its in-house R&D operations in partnership with the Laboratory of Immunology and Cancer Immunotherapy (LIIC).