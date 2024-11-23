Duphar Name Change

Duphar Laboratories in the UK has changed its name to Solvay Healthcare. The name change is being made to give all Solvay Health companies a single identity.
Solvay Health is one of five divisions of the Belgian Solvay group, which had total world sales of $8.2 billion in 1994, and profits of $250 million. The health division is the group's fastest growing business and has sales of $1.4 billion, consisting of human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and enzymes. The group's main areas of research are central nervous system, cardiovascular, hormone replacement therapy and gastroenterology products.
In the UK, Solvay Healthcare is ranked 28th, according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, and had turnover in 1994 of L34.7 million ($55.1 million).
