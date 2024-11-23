Dura Terminates Scandipharm Merger

Dura Pharmaceuticals has terminated its agreement to merge withprivately-held company Scandipharm, based in Alabama, USA.

Dura, which specializes in treatments for asthma, noted that it intends to focus on the US respiratory market by acquiring drugs as well as businesses dedicated to such treatments. The company also said that it is to concentrate on developing Spiros, its dry powder pulmonary drug delivery system. Dura recently submitted a New Drug Application to the US regulatory authorities for Albuterol Spiros (Marketletter November 17).

Scandipharm Reviews Options Scandipharm, which distributes products for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, said that it was reviewing various options in response to the termination of the deal. Francis Ziegler, chief executive, said: "we have made every effort since receiving notification from Dura to bring the parties together for discussion."