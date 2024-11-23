Duramed 3rd quarter results

- Duramed achieved revenues in the 1995 third quarter of $13.1 million, up 13.9%. In the nine-month period they were $38.8 million, ahead 14.4%. Quarterly net income was $317,000, compared with $1.7 million a year earlier. For the first nine months of the year net income declined 55.6% to $1.9 million. Quarterly EPS were $0.03, down 81%, and for the nine months they declined 57.1% to $0.18. The results were said to be in keeping with the firm's plans for increased product development spending and prelaunch preparations for conjugated estrogens.