Dusa Begins Phase I/II With Levulan In Hair Loss

- Dusa Pharmaceuticals has initiated a Phase I/II study to investigatethe use of its photodynamic therapy, Levulan (aminolaevulinic acid), in the permanent removal of hair. In a pilot study involving 11 subjects, topical Levulan was applied to the site, and when activated by red laser light resulted in a 40%-50% hair loss. Levulan is preferentially taken up by the hair follicle cells where it is converted to the potent photosensitizer protoporphyrin IX. When this is activated by light, the cells containing the highest concentrations of the photosensitizer are selectively destroyed, says Dusa.
