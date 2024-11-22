dusa begins Phase IIb trials for ALA Photodynamic therapy

- Dusa Pharmaceuticals has begun a Phase IIb clinical study of its ALA Photodynamic Therapy at the University of California at Irvine. The trial will enroll patients with multiple actinic keratoses, horny skin growths which are thought to occur after exposure to excess sunlight. In Phase I/IIa studies, 90% of 31 lesions were completely or partially cleared after a single treatment at the highest dose used. The company expects to start Phase III trials early next year and a filing is planned for the end of 1996.