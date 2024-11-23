Dutch Govt Plans Mail Order To Attack Wholesaler Monopoly

According to local newspaper reports, the Dutch government plans to encourage drug distribution through the postal system. The newspaper, De Telegraaf, said this is the latest plan of Finance Minister Hans Wijers to curb spiralling health care costs.
The move is aimed at breaking pharmacists' and wholesalers' monopoly position in distribution, it added, with the increased competition expected to result in lower drug costs. "The new form of drug distribution via the post - mail-order medicine - must, according to government ministers, be given an honest chance," De Telegraaf said.
Moreover, reports Reuters, the move would be in direct competition to already beleaguered wholesalers such as OPG and Internatio-Mueller (see also Marketletter August 19). In an escalating row, a number of these wholesalers have refused to supply products to a newcomer to the Dutch market, America's Caremark, contracted by the Netherland's largest health insurer to supply medicines by post, De Telegraaf stated.
