Dutch Health Budget "Unrealistic"

28 July 1996

The Dutch government's declared intention of keeping annual health care spending growth to no more than 1.3% is unrealistic, given low interest rates and the exchange rate of the guilder against the US dollar, says the Nederlandse Zorgfederatie, the federation of hospitals, psychiatric institutions, nursing homes and homes for the handicapped.

D66, the Social Democrat-tending political party which forms one-third of the government ministers' council, has called for more money for health care, but the other two parties, the VVD (Liberals) and the PvdA (Social Democrats) rejected its proposal for an annual increase in health spending of 1.8%. Health Minister Els Borst is a member of D66.

Copayment Changes Meantime, the Cabinet proposes that from January 1, all fund members should pay 20% of their health care costs, up to a maximum of 200 guilders ($120), with those on low incomes required to pay up to 100 guilders. However, the Sickfund Council has warned of the difficulties of implementing this proposal, because of differences in declaration methods and the many agreements in existence between insurers, hospitals and fund members.

