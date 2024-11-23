Dutch Industry Group Extends Scope

The activities of the Dutch research-based drug industry association,Nefarma, and those of the Foundation for Advancement of Medical-Pharmaceutical Research have been integrated, with most Foundation activities now coming under Nefarma's supervision.
This development, which took effect on January 1, extends Nefarma's responsibilities into a number of new areas including health economics, clinical drug research and pharmacoepidemiology.
The Marketletter's correspondent notes that the Foundation was originally set up, by Nefarma member companies, to foster research projects in the Netherlands, with the two groups located in the same building. The significant changes which took place at Nefarma in 1996 will of course have had repercussions for the Foundation; Nefarma is still without a general manager, and with drug prices now a major problem for its members, it is stressing the value of research projects.
