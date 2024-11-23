Dutch Industry Group Resignation

Wilko Geesink is to resign as general manager of the Dutch research-based pharmaceutical industry association, Nefarma, on December 31. He said the reason for his decision is the organizational restructuring which Nefarma is planning, and that he will remain as an adviser to the association during the transition period.

Dr Geesink, a pharmacist, has been responsible for the daily activities of Nefarma. Before joining the association, he worked for Merck Sharp & Dohme. Nefarma commented that it "appreciated the way in which Dr Geesink has advanced the interests of the Dutch research-based pharmaceutical industry on a national as well as an international level."

Nefarma's chairman, Dr J Steinert, announced his resignation earlier this year.