Dutch Industry Works On Nefarma Price Plan

A grouping of the Dutch drug industry is now working on the alternative to the government's proposed controversial drug price law, the WGP, put forward by the research-based industry association, Nefarma. Its aim is to get an industry-wide agreement on the Nefarma plan by March 31 which would also be acceptable to the government, in the hope that it would then drop the WGP.
The grouping, which is entitled VNO-NCW (United Dutch Entrepreneurs), consists of Nefarma, BG Pharma representing the wholesalers, Bogin (generics makers) and Euro-Specialites (parallel importers).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze