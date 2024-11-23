Dutch Industry Works On Nefarma Price Plan

A grouping of the Dutch drug industry is now working on the alternative to the government's proposed controversial drug price law, the WGP, put forward by the research-based industry association, Nefarma. Its aim is to get an industry-wide agreement on the Nefarma plan by March 31 which would also be acceptable to the government, in the hope that it would then drop the WGP.

The grouping, which is entitled VNO-NCW (United Dutch Entrepreneurs), consists of Nefarma, BG Pharma representing the wholesalers, Bogin (generics makers) and Euro-Specialites (parallel importers).