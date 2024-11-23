Dutch Minister Wants Drug Reimbursement Solutions

Although this was hardly publicized, Dutch Minister of Health Els Borst-Eilers, speaking at the Pharmavision exhibition last month, said she wants to create a solution for the reimbursement of a number of new drugs. Pharmavision is organized biennially by the pharmaceutical-related associations.

Dr Borst-Eilers noted that new drugs that could not be replaced by older medicines were the cause of the continuous rise in the cost of medicines. She said she believed that new drugs should be reimbursed if they provide better value for patients, and she plans to expand the criteria for the replacement of drugs in such a way that large clusters would emerge.

A study program would be needed to evaluate this group of drugs and establish their real advantages; really important drugs could be added. For this, however, extra money will be needed, the Minister said, adding that she will write to the Chamber of Representatives before the summer holidays to explain the plans.