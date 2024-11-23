Dutch Minister Wants Drug Reimbursement Solutions

Although this was hardly publicized, Dutch Minister of Health Els Borst-Eilers, speaking at the Pharmavision exhibition last month, said she wants to create a solution for the reimbursement of a number of new drugs. Pharmavision is organized biennially by the pharmaceutical-related associations.
Dr Borst-Eilers noted that new drugs that could not be replaced by older medicines were the cause of the continuous rise in the cost of medicines. She said she believed that new drugs should be reimbursed if they provide better value for patients, and she plans to expand the criteria for the replacement of drugs in such a way that large clusters would emerge.
A study program would be needed to evaluate this group of drugs and establish their real advantages; really important drugs could be added. For this, however, extra money will be needed, the Minister said, adding that she will write to the Chamber of Representatives before the summer holidays to explain the plans.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze