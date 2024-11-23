Dutch Pharmacy Margin Cuts Sought

Dutch Health Minister Els Borst has rejected proposals from theparliament's second chamber for a 10% reduction in pharmacists' margins. She is of the opinion that such a drastic reduction cannot be levied, and has said that research would be needed to determine whether this could be possible without affecting the quality of service for patients.
For now, Mrs Borst says, a 5% cut is sufficient, which would be compensated by a re-examination of the pharmacist's per-prescription reimbursement, which the profession believes is currently too low.
Pharmacists' representatives claim that a 10% reduction in their margins would force 25% of all pharmacies to close with the loss of 4,000 jobs. However, parliamentarians in the second chamber believe that margins can be reduced by considerably more than the 5% which the pharmacists say is all they can afford.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze