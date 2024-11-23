Dutch Proposed Maximum Drug Prices Published

The Dutch government has now published the maximum prices which it proposes should be charged for around 3,000 medicines under its controversial drug price law (WGP). The prices appeared in the State Journal on March 27, and the drug industry has been given four weeks in which to react.

Health Minister Els Borst has said the maximum prices will be implemented if consultation with the industry and other interested parties does not produce any alternative strategies with which to secure annual savings of 700 million guilders ($421.6 million). This first round of pricing includes no over-the-counter products, and concerns drugs whose prices are higher in the Netherlands than in any of four reference countries (Belgium, France, germany and the UK).

Prices have been fixed using generally accepted pharmacy purchase price lists, supported by the new GenEur information system which includes the prices in the four reference countries, with the exchange rate set as follows: the German Deutschemark at February 1, the French franc and the Belgian franc at January 1 and the UK L sterling at March 11.