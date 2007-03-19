Dyax and Glenmark forge Ab development deal

USA-based Dyax and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals SA, the wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, have entered into a funded research agreement that will focus on the development of therapeutic antibodies. Glenmark will initially provide three targets for the research, with provision made for expansion of the program in the future.
Under the terms of the accord, Dyax will perform all the research using its antibody library, in return for a technology license fee and clinical milestone payments. The US firm is also entitled to royalties on any products that are successfully brought to market. In addition, the deal provides Glenmark with sublicenses to relevant third-part phage display patents that may be used with the licensed technology.
The firms expect the first products arising from the partnership, financial terms of which were not provided, to enter clinics in 2009.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze