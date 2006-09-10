Dynavax secures $30M equity injection

USA-based Dynavax Technologies Corp has secured an equity financing commitment of up to $30.0 million from Azimuth Opportunity. During the 18-month term of the equity commitment, Dynavax may sell registered shares of its newly-issued common stock to Azimuth at a small, pre-negotiated discount to the market price and will determine, at its sole discretion, the timing and amount of any sales of its stock, subject to conditions.
Dynavax says it will use net proceeds from sales of its stock to support the the development activities for its lead programs, Tolamba for ragweed-induced allergic rhinitis and the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav, as well as for general R&D activities, capital expenditures and corporate purposes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze