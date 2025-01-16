Thursday 16 January 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Dyno Therapeutics

A genetic technologies company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to enable in vivo gene delivery.

Dyno’s platform integrates AI with high-throughput experimentation to accelerate the design of AAV capsids that significantly outperform existing gene delivery vectors. Just as exponential breakthroughs in computer chip technology powered the AI revolution, Dyno’s platform is leveraging foundational advances in in vivo multiplexing technologies and high-performance computing to address a broad range of therapeutic challenges. 

Dyno has partnerships with leading gene therapy developers, including Astellas, Roche, and Sarepta, and with technology companies including NVIDIA.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Dyno Therapeutics News

Roche will aim to tackle gene therapy challenges through Dyno deal
1 November 2024
Dyno Therapeutics inks new partnership with Roche
24 October 2024
Dyno Therapeutics and Astellas link up on AAV gene therapies
2 December 2021
Dyno Therapeutics deal with Roche has potential for $1.8 billion milestones
14 October 2020
More Dyno Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

British health technology assessor OKs Stelara biosimilar
Biosimilars
British health technology assessor OKs Stelara biosimilar
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Owlstone secures $27 million in series E funding
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Chinese firms to repurpose cancer drug for Alzheimer’s
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Keros Therapeutics drops another Phase II cibotercept trial
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Verastem Oncology names Matthew Ros as COO
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly drops on disappointing guidance
15 January 2025
Biotechnology
mRNA vaccine potential touted for bird flu
15 January 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze