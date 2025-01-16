Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno’s platform integrates AI with high-throughput experimentation to accelerate the design of AAV capsids that significantly outperform existing gene delivery vectors. Just as exponential breakthroughs in computer chip technology powered the AI revolution, Dyno’s platform is leveraging foundational advances in in vivo multiplexing technologies and high-performance computing to address a broad range of therapeutic challenges.

Dyno has partnerships with leading gene therapy developers, including Astellas, Roche, and Sarepta, and with technology companies including NVIDIA.