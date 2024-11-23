E Euro/Israel Free Trade Agreements

Two new free trade agreements between eastern European countries andIsrael have been announced which affect the drug sector.

The first is between Poland and Israel, which is expected to lead to customs duties on chemicals and pharmaceuticals traded between the two countries being abolished by 2001. The agreement itself comes into force January 1, 1998, reports the PAP news agency. The second concerns Hungary and Israel, as a result of which duties on pharmaceuticals and health products traded between the two nations could also be abolished by 2001.