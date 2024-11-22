E Europe Exports Down, Health Costs Rising

In the Czech Republic, the center-left newspaper Rude Pravo says that the proportion paid by patients for their health care will go up from 5% of the total cost in 1994 to 15% this year, reports the CTK news agency's Business News.

It adds that the Ministry of Health expects this measure will motivate people to use medical services only when they really need them. Czech people are said to visit their doctors 13 times a year on average.

Business News also reports that the Mefa international trade fair and exhibition of pharmaceuticals and health care products is scheduled to take place at the exhibition center in Brno, in the Czech Republic, during October 24-27. Further information on the fair is available from BVV ss, Vystaviste 1, 647 00 Brno, Czech Republic. Phone: +42 5 4115 2970; fax: +42 5 4115 3062.