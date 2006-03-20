E Europe news briefs

- Latvia's State Medicines Agency says that the price of medicinal products in the country increased a substantial 40% last year, according to the Baltic Business News. One of the reasons for this was said to be the ending of imports of cheap drugs from Russia. Latvian pharmaceutical wholesalers saw their sales grow 20% year-on-year in 2005.

- Croatia's Bureau of Statistics reports that the country exported medical and pharmaceutical products worth $36.0 million in January, a year-on-year increase of 8%. Croation imports of the same types of commodities in January were 21.9% higher year-on-year, at $43.0 million.

- The authorities in Russia's Chelyabinsk region have said that a working group has been established to examine the possibility of the Hungarian drugmaker, Serbolab, setting up a $30.0 million plant for the production of vaccines in Chelyabinsk, reports the Interfax news agency.