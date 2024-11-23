Early Data On Somatix' GVAX Cancer Vaccine

Glenn Dranoff of the Dana-Farber Cancer Center, collaborating with Somatix Therapy Corp, presented interim Phase I/II data for Somatix' GVAX cancer vaccine for advanced melanoma at the Molecular Medicine Society conference in Washington DC, USA. Dr Dranoff noted that he had observed evidence of local and systematic antitumor activity and some tumor cell death in patients with metastatic disease.
The GVAX cancer vaccine is Somatix' lead product in development. The company creates the vaccine by genetically-modifying either a patient's own cells or a tumor cell line to produce GM-CSF. It has received US approval to proceed to Phase III testing. The incidence of melanoma has been steadily increasing, and other companies are also researching in this field. And as reported last week, Ribi ImmunoChem has already filed for approval for its melanoma vaccine Melacine.
