EASD panels recommend insulin acceptance, and highlight shortfalls in DPNP therapy

A Consensus Report launched at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, in Copenhagen, Denmark, is calling for urgent action to drastically improve the management of diabetes, particularly urging the increased acceptance of insulin.

The Report, a rallying cry to the global medical community, was produced by a panel of 25 diabetes experts from 16 different countries, who convened to tackle the growing diabetes epidemic, which is estimated to consume $286.0 billion from worldwide health care budgets each year.

The coalition was formed to look at ways to address this worrying burden using the results of the Pfizer-sponsored OPTIMIZE survey, in which almost 1,500 people with type 2 diabetes from seven countries were questioned about their attitudes to diabetes management, and found significant patient barriers to achieving optimal blood sugar control, with patient resistance to injections being the most significant amongst them.