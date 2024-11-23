Eastern European Pharma News In Brief

Hungarian retail drug sales in August 1997 were 14% up on those ofAugust 1996, say Central Statistical Office data reported by MTI Econews. Also, retail drug sales in September were 22% higher than in September 1996.
- The retail price of health care in the Slovak Republic in October was 14.3% higher than in October 1996, say Slovak Statistical Office data reported by CTK Business News. In comparison, Slovakia's inflation rate in October was only 5.9% higher than the year before.
- Despite a degree of privatization in Bulgaria's drug industry, most domestic drugmakers are owned either by the state or by the Pharmachim Holding Company, reports the Bulgarian Economic Review. The Bulgarian Privatization Agency is currently formulating proposals for the sale of state-owned drugmakers, which could see strategic investors gaining control of up to 55% of shares in these firms.
