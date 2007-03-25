EBI upgrades to BioWisdom's SRS 8.2

Cambridge, UK-based pharmaceutical industry consultancy BioWisdom says that the European Bioinformatics Institute (EBI) has signed an agreement for the use of its SRS 8.2 bioinformatics system.

The agreement consists of a site license for SRS and all its modules for use by the EBI in the provision of bioinformatics services to the scientific community. SRS is one of the core tools used by the EBI's External Services group to deliver bioinformatics databases and analysis tools to over 250,000 users per month in 150 countries.