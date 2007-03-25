EBI upgrades to BioWisdom's SRS 8.2

Cambridge, UK-based pharmaceutical industry consultancy BioWisdom says that the European Bioinformatics Institute (EBI) has signed an agreement for the use of its SRS 8.2 bioinformatics system.
The agreement consists of a site license for SRS and all its modules for use by the EBI in the provision of bioinformatics services to the scientific community. SRS is one of the core tools used by the EBI's External Services group to deliver bioinformatics databases and analysis tools to over 250,000 users per month in 150 countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze