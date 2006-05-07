Friday 22 November 2024

EC adopts Regulation on patent licensing

7 May 2006

The Council of the European Union has adopted, in its first reading, a Regulation (PE-CONS 3674/05) on compulsory licensing of patents relating to the manufacture of pharmaceutical products for export to countries with public health problems, with the German delegation abstaining from the vote.

This Regulation is aimed at facilitating and regulating at EU level the granting of compulsory licenses for the supply of patented drugs to countries in need. After its entry into force, it will make it possible to handle cases of public health emergencies, such as avian flu, in poor developing countries lacking the capacity to manufacture such medicines locally.

In a press statement from the Council it is noted that intensive cooperation between it and the European Parliament has allowed the rapid adoption of this Regulation, which is directly applicable to all member states since the date of its entry into force, ie, the 20th day following its publication in the EU's Official Journal.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze