EC approves Pfizer's Macugen for wet AMD

World drugs giant Pfizer says that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection), its treatment for neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, an age-related eye disease that destroys central vision.

Macugen is the first treatment to target the underlying disease process and has been proven to help preserve visual acuity in patients with wet AMD. Clinical studies showed that Macugen prevented severe vision loss at twice the rate of standard care, which included photodynamic therapy.