EC clears UCB's Keppra as adjunctive JME drug

Belgian drugmaker UCB says that the European Commission has approved the use of its anti-epileptic Keppra (levetiracetam) as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of myoclonic seizures in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy.

The Brussels-headquartered firm noted that the agent is the first and only newer anti-epileptic drug approved in Europe for this indication. JME is a common epilepsy syndrome that usually starts between the ages of 12 and 18 and accounts for about 10% of all cases of epilepsy. It is characterized by myoclonic jerks, with many patients also experiencing generalized tonic-clonic and absence seizures. JME is frequently mis-diagnosed and this can lead to inappropriate treatment choices, the company stated.