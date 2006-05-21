EC clears UCB's Keppra as adjunctive JME drug

Belgian drugmaker UCB says that the European Commission has approved the use of its anti-epileptic Keppra (levetiracetam) as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of myoclonic seizures in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy.
The Brussels-headquartered firm noted that the agent is the first and only newer anti-epileptic drug approved in Europe for this indication. JME is a common epilepsy syndrome that usually starts between the ages of 12 and 18 and accounts for about 10% of all cases of epilepsy. It is characterized by myoclonic jerks, with many patients also experiencing generalized tonic-clonic and absence seizures. JME is frequently mis-diagnosed and this can lead to inappropriate treatment choices, the company stated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze