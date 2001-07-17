EC proposals for revised pharmaceutical legislation broadly welcomed by

The European Commission's anticipated package to revise European Unionpharmaceutical legislation was presented on July 18, and has been broadly welcomed by both the prescription and non-Rx industries.

Essentially, the objectives of three draft directives presented by the Commission are: to build on the success of the European Medical Evaluation Agency; increase and accelerate the availability of products; move with the times on better access to information for patients (see also page 12); improve the competitiveness of the European pharmaceutical industry in the world market; meet the challenges of an enlarged EU; and cut red tape.

Generics testing prior to patent expiry proposed