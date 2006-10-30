EC takes Germany to court on hospital supps

The European Commission says it has decided to take Germany to the European Court of Justice for provisions regulating the supply of hospitals with medicines by external pharmacies. For example, Germany requires pharmacies not only to supply medicines, but also to provide counselling, personally, at the hospital by the director of the supplying pharmacy.
Bundling "local" elements with other contractual elements leads to a "hidden" regional supply, says the Commission. By requiring that the same pharmacy market must fulfil all requirements at the same time, access for European Union pharmacies is still hampered.
In the eyes of the Commission, this constitutes an impediment to the free movement of goods, and it is convinced that an unbundled contract, ie, contracting different tasks to different contractors, does not impair the supply quality.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze