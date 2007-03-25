ECDC priorities for action on HIV/AIDS and TB

European Union Commissioner for Health Markos Kyprianou has asked the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to do more about the problems of HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, at a meeting in Brussels, Belgium.
Commissioner Kyprianou also called on the EU agency to detect and share best practices among the member states in HIV/AIDS prevention. He said: "fighting the resurgence of HIV/AIDS in Europe has become a top priority for the EU in recent years. I fully endorse the declaration from the German Presidency's HIV/AIDS conference in Bremen last week and look forward to EU heads of government debating HIV/AIDS at the European Council." The EU Commissioner was speaking in the run-up to World TB Day on March 24.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze