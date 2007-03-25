ECDC priorities for action on HIV/AIDS and TB

European Union Commissioner for Health Markos Kyprianou has asked the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to do more about the problems of HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, at a meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

Commissioner Kyprianou also called on the EU agency to detect and share best practices among the member states in HIV/AIDS prevention. He said: "fighting the resurgence of HIV/AIDS in Europe has become a top priority for the EU in recent years. I fully endorse the declaration from the German Presidency's HIV/AIDS conference in Bremen last week and look forward to EU heads of government debating HIV/AIDS at the European Council." The EU Commissioner was speaking in the run-up to World TB Day on March 24.