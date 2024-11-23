Ecuador Medical Director Accused Of Drug Irregularities

The medical director of the Ecuadoran Social Security Institute, the IESS, Jean Rand, has been accused of "irregularities" in the acquisition of a group of drugs - six products in all - without observing the procedures laid down by law. The drugs were allegedly supplied to hospitals and patients, even though the drug companies had not been paid.

Vincente Atiaga, a spokesman for the IESS Council, noted that the drugs were for the treatment of arthritic conditions but claimed their acquisition for some $1.7 million did not have IESS approval. Raul Zapater, the director general of the IESS, is understood to have authorized the drugs' purchase, though on the understanding that the amount bought did not exceed $286,000. Mr Zapater has offered to resign but the Council has declined to accept his resignation.