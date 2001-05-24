Edelman sets up biotech unit

Edelman sets up biotech investor relations communication unit
Global public relations company Edelman has launched BIRO, which the group says provides "direct lines of communication to investment, scientific and health care professionals throughout the world." Michael Henman, a director at BIRO, said that "biotechnology entrepreneurs need both access to capital and commercial partners to help their businesses succeed," and claimed that BIRO can help them communicate effectively "with both these audiences." For further information on the new unit, contact Mr Henman or Nigel Breakwell on +44 (0)207 344 1200.
