Efamol to initiate 13 trials with EFA products

Efamol, a UK nutrient manufacturer specializing in essential fatty acid-based products, is investing in a comprehensive research program involving more than 13 new clinical evaluations to investigate the benefits of its omega-3 and omega-6 products in conditions such as dyslexia, anorexia and eczema.

The firm hopes that the new reseach will build on its current efforts, which saw it present two new papers at the International Society for the Study of Fatty Acids and Lipids Congress in Cairns, Australia. ISSFAL delegates heard the positive results from a five-month study of Efamol's fish oil supplement in children with dyslexia, as well as a demonstration of the benefits of a primrose oil and fish oil supplement blend for women of child-bearing age. The Yorkshire-based firm offers retailers a series of worksheets to learn about the health benefits of EFAs allowing members of staff to earn a diploma of expertise.