EFAs COULD REFORM ANTIVIRAL THERAPY

A new approach to treating viral infections, and one which could be synergistic with other antiviral strategies, was described in London last week by Scotia Pharmaceutical's chief executive David Horrobin. The treatment, based on supplying the patient with non-dietary essential fatty acids (EFAs), could represent a major pharmaceutical advance, particularly against AIDS.

The presentation followed the recent announcement of the first clinical data on the use of Scotia's EFA product EF24 on AIDS victims at an international scientific meeting in Adelaide, Australia. This pilot trial was conducted at the Muhimbili University Medical Center in Tanzania.

Dr Horrobin explained that AIDS is a serious problem in Tanzania and patients invariably seek out a physician only after the disease is clearly symptomatic, explaining why the survival rate after three months of a first visit to the Muhimbili center is usually just 7.5%.