"EFAs improve ADHD symptoms:" major trial

Results from the largest ever clinical trial of omega-3 and omega-6 supplementation show that these essential fatty acids relieve the symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity, adding to a growing body of evidence that nutritional intervention can directly benefit children who have issues with inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.
The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, data from which were published in the April issue of the Journal of Developmental and Behavioural Pediatrics, was undertaken by the University of South Australia and Australia's leading government research body. The major investigation involved 132 children aged seven to 12 with ADHD symptoms who were given UK-based Equazen's eye q, a product formulated for eye and brain function.
Children were included in the study if parent ratings of Conners' ADHD Index scale scored above the 90th percentile of the general population. Participants were not recruited onto the trial if they were receiving stimulant medication, or if they had been taking any form of omega-3 supplementation three months prior to the study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze