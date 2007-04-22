"EFAs improve ADHD symptoms:" major trial

Results from the largest ever clinical trial of omega-3 and omega-6 supplementation show that these essential fatty acids relieve the symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity, adding to a growing body of evidence that nutritional intervention can directly benefit children who have issues with inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, data from which were published in the April issue of the Journal of Developmental and Behavioural Pediatrics, was undertaken by the University of South Australia and Australia's leading government research body. The major investigation involved 132 children aged seven to 12 with ADHD symptoms who were given UK-based Equazen's eye q, a product formulated for eye and brain function.

Children were included in the study if parent ratings of Conners' ADHD Index scale scored above the 90th percentile of the general population. Participants were not recruited onto the trial if they were receiving stimulant medication, or if they had been taking any form of omega-3 supplementation three months prior to the study.