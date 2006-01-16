Friday 22 November 2024

Effective reimbursements in expanding homecare sector to boost enteral feeds

16 January 2006

Strict reimbursement regulations across the European health care spectrum are likely to have a detrimental effect on the uptake of enteral feeds by hospitals, according to consultant Frost & Sullivan. However, the establishment of effective reimbursement, particularly within the rapidly expanding home-care sector, is set to boost adoption levels of enteral feed products.

Reimbursement regulations, such as the legislation effected in Germany in October 2005, have reduced the disease/patient conditions that are entitled to receive enteral nutrition on a reimbursable basis (27 disease conditions reduced to four). As a consequence, the hospital business as well as investments and innovations in this area by manufacturers are being negatively affected, notes F&S.

However, the rising importance of the home-care segment bodes well for eternal feed manufacturers. Due to persistent cost pressures in the hospital segment, there has been a shift from extended hospital treatment towards treatment at home, the consultant points out. Also, growing awareness of the importance of therapeutic nutrition has contributed to patients increasingly using enteral nutrition products at home.

