EFFICACY/POTENCY DEBATE ON LEVODOPA

Whilst clinical experts in the USA and France voice enthusiasm towards sustained-release levodopa preparations, response has been mixed in Italy, the UK and Germany, according to a recent five-country study by Medical Market Studies Limited on Parkinson's disease and its treatment.
MMSL notes that these formulations, whilst resulting in fewer side effects, are perceived by most European physicians to lack efficacy and potency.
According to MMSL, there is still debate amongst physicians regarding the use of selegiline; although it is said to offer neuroprotection and hence delay progression of the disease, it does not provide symptomatic relief. In addition, it says that clinical proof of the neuroprotective effect is considered lacking. However, there is particularly strong emphasis on its use (mainly in the initial or early stages of the disease) in the USA.
