Efficacy With Penederm's Mentax

Positive efficacy results with Penederm's antifungal agent Mentax(butenafine hydrochloride 1%) have been presented at the 21st Annual Hawaii Dermatology Seminar.

Data demonstrated significant relief from symptoms with once-daily dosing of Mentax in tinea corporis (ringworm) and tinea cruris (groin fungus) patients treated over a period of two weeks, and in patients with interdigital tinea pedis treated over a four-week period. A further study reported positive results on twice-daily treatment for one week in tinea pedis. Patients continued to show improvement in symptoms for four weeks after dosing was terminated, and less than 1% of the 426 patients enrolled on the study experienced side effects, reports the company.

Mentax was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for tinea pedis, tinea corporis and tinea cruris (Marketletter January 13). The company has submitted this additional data to the FDA and now seeks appropriate labeling claims with respect to the treatment of tinea pedis, it says.