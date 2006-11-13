eFoodSafety.com claims groundbreaking TB lab test

Arizona, USA-based eFoodSafety.com says it has received positive laboratory test results on the eradication of tuberculosis organism (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) with the use of its patent-pending product Trimycin. The testing was conducted by the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC), a branch of the National Science and Technology Development Agency located in the greater Bangkok metropolitan area of Thailand.
Testing consisted of using live tissue samples inoculated with Mycobacterium tuberculosis exposed to various concentrations of Trimycin. The test results demonstrated that Trimycin killed the TB organism while remaining non-toxic to normal cells. The ability of the agent to eradicate the TB organisms within the cells without affecting the normal cells is of major impact in the treatment of the disease.
According to Global Health Reporting.org, more than eight million people develop active TB annually, and approximately two million die from the disease each year. Of the estimated 8.9 million cases worldwide, over 700,000 were also HIV-positive. In 2004, 1.7 million people died of TB and 15% of those were also infected with HIV. Global access to TB treatment remains low and very expensive. The company feels that this is where Trimycin could have a major impact.
