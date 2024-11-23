EFPIA Opens Up To Company Membership

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries' Associations hasannounced a fundamental restructuring. EFPIA membership is to be extended from the national drug industry associations of 16 European countries to also include research-based companies.

To be accepted, companies (which will be accepted as full members during the EFPIA general assembly in November) will have to do significant research, develop and manufacture in Europe human medicinal products and belong to the EFPIA member association in most of the countries where it operates.

The "new" EFPIA says its mission is to encourage favorable policy conditions to enable the industry in Europe to contribute to scientific progress worldwide, and to consolidate the industry's competitiveness in order to optimize the development of medicinal products and advanced health care benefits.