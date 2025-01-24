EFPIA Reforms Itself

After much debate and soul-searching, EFPIA, the European pharmaceuticalindustry trade association, has finally become a direct member company organization - but still with national trade association members (Marketletter December 1). For long the organization has represented only national trade bodies, hence being a "federation of federations." This denied the major industry players - and the major payers, ie companies, direct access to the EFPIA negotiating table.
All this now changes, with equal representation on the EFPIA governing board of trade associations and companies, and a bureau made up entirely of company representatives. National trade associations - such as the German VFA or the UK's ABPI, retain influence through a Committee of Directors General. Nevertheless, the increased role of companies themselves in future is clear.
40 drugmakers have now joined the "new" EFPIA, and more are expected. While no changes are expected in the work of EFPIA short-term, there are high hopes that the reformed structure will lead to a much more effective lobbying organization.
