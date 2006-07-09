EFPIA workshop debates on health information for patients

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), during its annual meeting in Prague, the Czech Republic (see also page 10), organized an interactive workshop with wide representation of the various stakeholders involved in the debate about how to best advance access for all European patients and citizens to relevant health and medicines information in their own languages.
"Improved quality health care information allows for better prevention, early diagnosis, better treatment of disease, as well as improved adherence," stressed Thomas Cueni, chairman of the EFPIA Economic and Social Policy Committee. "Greater participation of well-informed patients in decisions affecting their health is a welcomed reality. There is no doubt it will lead to safer and more successful health outcomes, a more efficient use of health care resources and, ultimately, to healthier societies," he added.
How and what info to be provided?
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze