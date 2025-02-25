Tuesday 25 February 2025

EG 427

A biotech company developing genetic medicines for prevalent chronic diseases in neurology.

EG-427 is focusing on identifying and developing key therapeutic candidates for oncology, immunology, and other critical disease areas. 

The company’s pipeline features several candidates under clinical evaluation as of Q1 2025. In February 2025, EG-427 announced a significant financing milestone by securing €27 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Andera Partners and Bpifrance. This capital is set to support ongoing clinical trials and further platform development, accelerating the progress of its key therapeutic candidates toward regulatory approval.

EG 427 raises 27 million euros in Series B financing
21 February 2025
