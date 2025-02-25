EG-427 is focusing on identifying and developing key therapeutic candidates for oncology, immunology, and other critical disease areas.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates under clinical evaluation as of Q1 2025. In February 2025, EG-427 announced a significant financing milestone by securing €27 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Andera Partners and Bpifrance. This capital is set to support ongoing clinical trials and further platform development, accelerating the progress of its key therapeutic candidates toward regulatory approval.