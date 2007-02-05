EGE presents opinion on ethical aspects of nanomedicine to EU Commission

Following the request made by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on November 10, 2005, the European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies (EGE), chaired by Swedish philosopher Goran Hermeren, has now handed the President its opinion on the ethical aspects of nanomedicine.
In its Opinion, the EGE acknowledges that nanomedicine offers the possibility of new diagnostic, treatment and preventive methods that may open up promising areas of medicine. The Opinion focuses on ethics issues arising from nanomedicine but also discusses a number of problems raised by nanotechnology insofar as they concern primarily health-related issues.
Safety issues paramount
