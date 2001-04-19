Egis forecasts good export growth

Hungarian drugmaker Egis has said it expects "spectacular growth" inexports, and has forecast foreign sales of about $114 million in 2001, compared with foreign-trade turnover of $101.8 million last year. The company noted that it expects to expand its operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States' markets. Total sales this year are set to reach $150-$160 million.
- Richter Gedeon has acquired a 5% stake in the Russian drug distribution enterprise Protek, which the Hungarian company believes will reinforce its position in the Russian medicines market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze