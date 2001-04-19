Egis forecasts good export growth

Hungarian drugmaker Egis has said it expects "spectacular growth" inexports, and has forecast foreign sales of about $114 million in 2001, compared with foreign-trade turnover of $101.8 million last year. The company noted that it expects to expand its operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States' markets. Total sales this year are set to reach $150-$160 million.

- Richter Gedeon has acquired a 5% stake in the Russian drug distribution enterprise Protek, which the Hungarian company believes will reinforce its position in the Russian medicines market.