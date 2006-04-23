Eight Indian drug firms arrive in Jamaica

Eight of India's drug firms visited Jamaica this month, accompanied by representatives of the Asian country's Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil). The purpose of the visit was to develop links with local distribution companies. PV Appaji, executive director of Pharmexcil, told the Jamaica Observer newspaper that contacts had been made with over a dozen local firms. He said: "our intention is to provide drugs that are much more affordable for countries that currently have to pay for drugs that are expensive."

Dr Appaji added that India's generic products are typically 10%-15% cheaper than those from the USA, Europe and Japan, with quality standards now equivalent. He said: "we became World Trade Organization compliant in 2005 and we also comply with the US Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization."

Jamaica's drug approval process includes the requirement that any imported drug must have been sold in the manu-facturer's domestic market for at least a year before a license is issued in the Caribbean country.