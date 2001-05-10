Eisai expands facility in the USA

Eisai of Japan has expanded its facility at the Research Triangle Park,USA by nearly a third, adding research laboratory space that will be used to develop early-stage compounds and an expansion area for manufacturing and packaging.
Aricept (donepezil), for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, and Aciphex (rabeprazole sodium) for erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease are manufactured at the plant, and Ray Wood, vice president of pharmaceutical and analytical R&D, said that expansion of the facility is needed to accommodate Eisai's growing number of compounds in development that require intravenous administration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze