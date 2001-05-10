Eisai expands facility in the USA

Eisai of Japan has expanded its facility at the Research Triangle Park,USA by nearly a third, adding research laboratory space that will be used to develop early-stage compounds and an expansion area for manufacturing and packaging.

Aricept (donepezil), for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, and Aciphex (rabeprazole sodium) for erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease are manufactured at the plant, and Ray Wood, vice president of pharmaceutical and analytical R&D, said that expansion of the facility is needed to accommodate Eisai's growing number of compounds in development that require intravenous administration.