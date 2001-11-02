Elan affiliate Athena files for IPO

Elan Corp of Ireland's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary AthenaDiagnostics has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share.

The proposed offering will involve only the sale of a portion of the existing shares of common stock held in Athena by its sole shareholder, Elan Pharmaceuticals. It is anticipated that the offering will start in early-2002, with UBS Warburg LLC as the lead underwriter.