Elan Corp Takes One-Time Charge At Nine Months

Dublin, Ireland-based company Elan Corporation reported net income forthe nine-month period ended December 31, 1996 of $87.3 million, up 40.1%, and earnings per share of 92 cents, compared with 86 cents in the like, year-earlier period, before a one-time charge of $659.9 million. After the charge, the firm reported a net loss of $572.6 million and a loss per share of $6.07.
In the third quarter, Elan took a charge of $175 million. Before the charge, net income was $30.8 million and EPS were 31 cents. Taking the charge into account, Elan recorded a loss of $144.2 million and a loss per share of $1.43.
The charges relate to the consolidation of the acquisition of Advanced Therapeutic Systems and that of Athena Neurosciences (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze